* FTSE 100 down 1.3 percent, on track for worst week since
Nov
* Investors bet on below-forecast U.S. jobs data at 1330 GMT
* Airlines hit by bird flu concerns
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 5 Britain's top share index fell
for a third straight session on Friday as investors began to
anticipate a set of disappointing U.S. employment data and while
concerns over bird flu hit shares in airlines.
Britain's FTSE 100 shed 81.36 points, or 1.3
percent, to 6,263.28 points, taking its weekly loss to 2.3
percent, the steepest since November.
Traders said two sets of disappointing U.S. jobs data
earlier this week were fuelling talk that non-farm payroll
numbers due at 1230 GMT would also miss analyst expectations for
200,000 new jobs.
A Reuters-polled consensus of economists forecast the U.S.
economy added 200,000 jobs last month, with the lowest estimate
at 140,000 and the highest at 230,000.
"Our clients are looking for a number closer to the 150,000
to 170,000 mark," Matt Basi, head of UK sales trading at CMC
Markets, said.
"If you see a number around 180,000 today there is a chance
you could see a bump."
He said a reading in the 200,000 region could help the FTSE
rise back towards 6,400 in the coming sessions, while a number
closer to 120,000 could cause the index to fall below 6,200.
The FTSE has fallen around 4 percent since mid-March as
Cyprus became engulfed in a funding crisis, giving investors an
opportunity to take profit on a 16.6 percent rally since
mid-November.
The UK benchmark is now trading below its 50-day moving
average, having breached it on Thursday for the first time since
late November.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara cautioned
that a finish below a late February closing low, at 6,270,
"would strongly suggest that a corrective phase is underway".
Yet CMC's Basi added clients were using the current market
weakness to close their negative bets, or "shorts", in the FTSE,
a sign there were still concerns the market could resume its
uptrend.
Airlines Easyjet and IAG each fell 6.1
percent to the bottom of the FTSE 100 on concerns about a new
strain of bird flu that has killed six people in Asia.
Traders said EasyJet, which confirmed its guidance this
morning but flagged a negative impact from a weak pound, was
also falling victim to some profit taking after its shares
nearly quadrupled in price since September 2011, hitting an all
time high earlier this week.
"Traders look a bit uncomfortable in their upright seats at
such altitude, calling for a layover to stretch their legs,
discard some excess baggage and refuel after such a long-haul
rally," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets,
said in a trading note.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, additional reporting by Tricia
Wright/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207
542-4441)