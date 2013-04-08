(Corrects analyst's title in the 5th paragraph)

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, April 8 Britain's top share index halted a three-day slide on Monday as investors, unnerved by worsening economic data, piled into defensive shares while some battered mining stocks rebounded.

The FTSE 100 was up 21.44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,271.11 at 1145 GMT after dropping 1.5 percent on Friday, when much weaker than expected jobs data from the United States sent the FTSE to a two-month low.

Shares in food and beverage companies were the heavyweight gainers on Monday, adding 6.4 points to the index as investors snapped up shares that are typically resilient to the whims of the economic cycle.

The FTSE had cut its losses late on Friday and a rebound on Monday, albeit modest, suggested appetite for shares had not disappeared, thanks to sustained monetary stimulus from central banks across the globe.

"We're in for more of a pause now and a little bit of volatility around current levels as opposed to something more substantial to the downside," Johan Jooste, chief market strategist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, said.

"From a liquidity point of view we see continued support (but) valuation is becoming more of a concern."

The FTSE rallied 16.6 percent between November and mid-March and is now trading at its highest valuation multiple since 2010, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed.

For this reason Jooste preferred cheaper continental European to UK shares, also judging the former, which tend to fall more when global equities weaken and rise more sharply when they rebound, as better geared to benefit from the money being pumped out by central banks.

Russia-based precious metal miner Polymetal, which trades at one of the lowest valuation multiples among UK blue chips, rose 5 percent to the top of the FTSE on Monday after unveiling a 30 payout on its 2012 net profit.

Miners have fallen 13 percent so far this year compared with a 6.4 percent rise on the broader index, leading some investors to buy back into some of the most battered names, such as Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC).

ENRC's stock was up 0.9 percent in volume one and a half times its 90-day average.

"With ENRC down 37 percent from its February peak ... the risk-reward profile of the stock has shifted more into balance," Citigroup's analysts said in a note, upgrading the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

"In addition, with the majority of the negative news flow now well known, market expectations, and positioning, have become more favourable."

Strategists at the bank expect the FTSE 100 to finish the year at 7,000.

