* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct to 6,406.41 points
* Index up for 4th straight session, investors bet on
stimulus
* M&S boosted as revenue beat drives out sellers
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 11 A rally in retailer Marks &
Spencer put Britain's top share index on track for a
fourth straight session of gains on Thursday, although its rise
was capped by a fall in mining shares.
Shares in M&S rose 3.2 percent, having already traded nearly
1-1/2 times their full-day volume average for the past 90 days,
after the chain posted a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly
sales.
The jump on Thursday added to a 3.7 percent rally in the
previous three sessions, which saw investors cash in on their
negative bets, or "shorts", on M&S after a 9 percent fall since
mid-March.
Short sellers borrow securities with a view to selling them,
betting they will be able to buy them back at a lower price
before returning them to the lender.
"I'm not sure it's necessarily people turning positive on
the story but there was short-covering going on ahead of the
results and the last few shorts have been squeezed out this
morning," CMC Markets head of UK sales trading Matt Basi said.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see that (trend) turn over the
rest of the week."
Short interest in M&S, as measured by the proportion of its
shares outstanding on loan, was close to its year low at 2.7
percent before the results, having fallen nearly one percentage
point since mid March.
Nevertheless, short interest in M&S was more than twice the
average for all shares in the FTSE 100 index, showing
underlying sentiment surrounding the retailer remains negative.
The FTSE was up 18.99 points, points or 0.3 percent, to
6,406.41 at 1049 GMT, taking its gains for past three sessions
to around 2.5 percent.
Traders said their clients have been happy to buy UK blue
chips on the dips this week, encouraged by fresh highs in U.S.
equity indexes and by expectations of continued monetary support
from central banks.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. labour data last week were seen as
strengthening the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain
its quantitative easing programme.
CHINA BOOST
Supporting sentiment on Thursday was data showing
greater-than-expected money supply growth in China, a key
importer of consumer goods and especially luxury products.
Shares in premium brand Burberry rose 2.6 percent,
outpacing continental peers Richemont and Hermes
, both up around 2 percent.
Gerard Lane, strategist at Shore Capital, recommended buying
mining stocks on signs of a strengthening economy in China, the
world's largest consumer of metals.
"For equity investors the mining sector appears likely to be
the major beneficiary, in our view, as the sector appears
undervalued, and unloved, as higher money supply growth normally
feeds through to higher metal prices," Lane said in a note.
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, which derive
nearly a third of their revenue from China, were down 0.3
percent and 0.7 percent, outperforming a 1.1 percent fall for
the broader mining sector.
The sector succumbed to a bout of profit taking after a 4.8
percent gain in the previous three sessions, helped in part by
strong Chinese imports data.
Leading fallers was Russia-focused steelmaker Evraz
after it reported a surprise 2012 loss and cautioned on its
outlook.
Overall, basic resources stocks knocked 7.8 points off the
FTSE on Thursday.