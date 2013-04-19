* FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 percent
* Investors see value in miners after sell-off
* Barclays Stockbrokers flows show buying into weakness
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 19 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Friday, with some investors looking for bargains among
mining stocks after the recent steep sell off on global growth
concerns.
A decent production update from Anglo American also
helped sentiment on the mining sector, as did a
pick up in gold and copper prices.
The FTSE 350 mining index rose 2.2 percent. The
industrial metals index added 4.1 percent, although
it is still down 21 percent since the start of April - on track
for its worst month in nearly a year.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index added 41.37 points, or 0.7
percent to 6,285.04 points, looking to post its first
rise in six sessions but still around 3.8 percent below a
five-year peak set last month.
"I can't get terribly carried away at the moment by an
enormous amount of upside in the market from here in the
short-term, but there will be opportunities," said Edward Bland,
head of research at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, highlighting
miner BNP Billiton as a potentially attractive buy.
"Provided a company is underpinned by a premium secure yield
- and that applies to Billiton which has a prospective yield of
4 percent - you would do very well if you plumb the bottom."
Shares in BHP were up 1.7 percent, recovering from
seven-month lows. The company is forecast to have a dividend
yield of 4.6 percent next year, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine Smart Estimates - the highest among all the FTSE 100
miners - and yet it trades on just 10.5 times its current
earnings, broadly in line with the sector average.
Implied volatility on the FTSE - a crude measure of investor
risk aversion based on the prices people are willing to pay for
options - fell 12 percent.
Banks and energy companies - two more laggards in recent
weeks - also did well, underlying investors' penchant for using
sell offs to enter the market.
"We noticed a discernible shift towards purchases last week
when the market was low, and this trend has persisted," said
Chris Stevenson at Barclays Stockbrokers.
"Since 5 April, on average 58 percent of client trades have
been purchases - against a first quarter average of 53 percent -
and looking at this week in particular, the ratio has moved up
slightly to 59 percent, as clients look to invest into market
weakness."
However, a note of caution remained in the market, with
activity relatively subdued and volumes on the FTSE at just 40
percent of the 90-day daily average by mid-session.
One reason for caution is the current earnings season, where
so far in Europe, 39 percent of companies which have already
reported first quarter results have missed expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
British mid-cap engineer Spectris on Friday posted
an 8 percent drop in first quarter sales and said it expects
full year revenue to undershoot its previous forecast.
Shares in Spectris dropped 12.4 percent after the results,
which also weighed heavily on blue chip rival IMI, whose
stock led the FTSE 100 fallers with a 1.3 percent drop.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)