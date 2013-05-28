* HSBC, Glaxo add most points to FTSE 100
* Long-term rising trend still seen as intact
* Some investors looking to book profits on rally
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 28 Gains in HSBC and
GlaxoSmithKline, seen as more resilient to any economic
downturn, led a rebound in Britain's benchmark share index on
Tuesday, pushing it back near 13-year highs.
While some traders felt a near-term pullback was possible,
many said the equity market's longer-term upwards trend remained
intact, with stock markets buoyed by pledges of monetary
stimulus from major central banks.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 1.6 percent, or
108.72 points, at 6,763.06 in mid-session trading.
After touching its highest level in nearly 13 years last
week, the index fell 2.7 percent in just two days after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it was considering exit strategies from its
stimulus programme. The Bank of Japan and the European Central
Bank, however, have indicated in recent days that their
expansive policies will remain in place.
The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Monetary stimulus measures from the Fed and other major
central banks have hit returns on bonds and cash, driving
investors over to the better returns on offer from equities and
sparking the stock market rally.
Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides said that falls on
the FTSE 100 had been relatively short-lived and minor so far
and investors should still look to use days when the market fell
to add to equity positions.
"I would still buy on the dip. I see continued strength in
this market," he said.
DEFENSIVE STOCKS RISE
Global bank HSBC recovered from a 2.1 percent fall
on Friday to rebound by 2.6 percent to add the most points to
the FTSE 100.
Healthcare stock GlaxoSmithKline rose 2.3 percent to
give one of the biggest lifts to the FTSE after Deutsche Bank
upgraded the stock to "buy".
Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said both HSBC and
Glaxo were among his favoured stocks, with the two seen as
relatively "defensive" given their diversified set of earnings
from a broad range of economies and solid dividend payouts.
"HSBC is benefiting from its exposure to an economic
recovery in the United States, and we also like consumer goods
stocks such as Diageo, and BAT (British American
Tobacco) along with Glaxo," said Smith.
Nevertheless, Smith was wary of adding to equity positions
at current levels. He said he would look to take profits on the
rally so far, with the FTSE up nearly 15 percent since the start
of 2013.
"I am quite content to sit on the sidelines and take a bit
of profit."
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and David Brett;
Editing by Susan Fenton)