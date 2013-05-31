* FTSE down 0.8 pct to 6,601.12 pts
* Index down for 2nd week as 12-month rally slows
* Any bad U.S. data seen as good news
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 31 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday and was heading for its second consecutive weekly loss as
investors took profits on a year-long rally on concerns about a
scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 55.9 points,
or 0.8 percent, at 6,601.12 points at 1205 GMT, falling into
negative territory for the week.
A rally started in June 2012 largely fuelled by global money
printing has slowed down in the last couple of weeks on
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper its
asset-purchase programme.
"A feature of trading over the last couple of weeks is that
we've had a number of long-only equity clients who were either
trimming their positions or taking the index 'short' against
those positions as a hedge," Matt Basi, head of UK sales trading
at CMC Markets, said.
Basi added any sign of economic weakness in the U.S. would
be welcomed by investors looking for a reason for the Fed to
stick to its quantitative easing (QE) programme, which has
helped UK equities rise 25 percent in the past year despite a
shrinking European economy.
U.S. personal income and PCE inflation data for April, due
to be published at 1230 GMT and both expected to show a 0.1
percent monthly increase, will give the market an indication of
how far the U.S. economy is to meeting the Fed's Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) targets.
"(Data in line with consensus) for the dovish FOMC majority
should be more than enough reason to persist with the current
$85 billion pace of monthly QE," Andy Ash, head of sales at
Monument Securities, said in an email to clients.
"The scheduled agenda is not short of important data, though
whether it proves to be directionally significant is a rather
different proposition, especially given that those who have
taken profits or squared out positions will probably want to
wait for next week's array of events."
The European Central Bank is due to hold its monthly
rate-setting meeting on Thursday, while U.S. non-farm payrolls
data is due to be published on Friday.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa/editing by Chris Pizzey, London
