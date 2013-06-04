* FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent
* Index finds support at 40-day moving average
* Wolseley falls after quarterly results
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 4 Britain's top share index
recovered from a four-week low on Tuesday, bouncing from
technical support levels and cheered by expectations that weak
U.S. economic data will keep stimulus efforts by the Federal
Reserve in place for longer.
The U.S. manufacturing sector shrank unexpectedly last
month, figures showed on Monday. After an initial sell-off on
concern over future demand from the world's biggest economy,
sentiment towards equities shifted overnight, with some
investors taking the view that the economic weakness is likely
to discourage the Fed from ending quantitative easing early.
The FTSE 100 index of British blue-chip companies, which
derive around a quarter of their earnings from the United
States, was up 41.97 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,567.09 by 1101
GMT.
"The economic data we've had support that QE will
continue... With Wall Street holding its nerve yesterday, and
with (U.S.) futures looking OK, there isn't really any selling,"
said Zeg Choudhry, head of equity trading at Northland Capital
Partners.
The FTSE 100 had fallen more than 5 percent in the previous
10 sessions, retreating from a 13-year peak, before finding
support at the 40-day moving average on Monday, when it closed
down, but above a session low.
The sell-off has pushed its 14-day relative strength index
(RSI) out of the overbought territory above 70, down to 47.8.
"The technicals aren't over-stretched any more," Choudhry
said. "People are hoping for a bit more of a dip so they can buy
more cheaply, but if (the market) holds here and builds on that,
then I think we will start to see more buying."
Among individual stocks, GKN, one of the cheapest
companies in the FTSE 100 on a share-price-to-earnings basis,
was the top riser, up 5.6 percent after UBS said the company was
now "better positioned strategically and operationally", raising
its price target to 350 pence.
Wolseley, one of the most expensive shares in the
index at 18.6 times current earnings, fell 4.2 percent after
posting below-forecast third-quarter results.
"...we believe that there is a lot of good news already in
the share price; take profit, sell," Andy Brown, analyst at
Panmure Gordon, said in a note.
