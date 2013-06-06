* FTSE 100 steadies after worst day in a year
* 6,400 level seen as key technical support
* Johnson Matthey top riser as U.S. market boosts results
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 6 Britain's blue chip shares
steadied on Thursday, finding some technical support after steep
losses in the previous session and cheered by better than
expected results at specialty chemicals group Johnson Matthey
.
Investors were not expecting any new measures from monthly
meetings of the Bank of England or the European Central Bank,
leaving the market's focus firmly on key U.S. jobs data due on
Friday.
With recent market weakness fuelled by concerns that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin to unwind its monetary
stimulus, a weak employment report could prove a positive for
equities by reducing the chances of such a policy move.
"It's a very tight range on the FTSE ... We are waiting to
see what happens with regards to the BoE and the ECB, which is
nothing probably, so then it will all hinge on the non-farm
payrolls on Friday," said Brenda Kelly, strategist at IG. "A bad
number could actually see us pare back some of those losses."
The FTSE 100 was flat at 6,419.47 points at 0940 GMT
after slumping 0.5 percent in the previous session - its biggest
one-day fall in a year, during which it broke through several
key technical levels before finally finding support.
"We have fallen below the 50- and 100-day moving averages,
which is in a way quite bearish, but we are finding support at
6,400 (points) so if that fails it opens up the way for a bigger
correction and you could see the 6,320 level," said Kelly at IG.
Johnson Matthey was by far the biggest gainer, up 7.6
percent after the world's largest maker of catalysts to control
car emissions reported a smaller-than-expected drop in profit,
helped by a recovering U.S. market.
Exposure to U.S.-focused companies remains a popular theme
while the British and euro zone economies struggle, with a
weaker pound also helping boost returns at companies
which make their money abroad.
"The companies that are exposed to the U.S., like Ashtead
, are still reporting pretty well and are seeing
upgrades," said Colin Morton, managing director at SVM Asset
Management.
"I still prefer the UK (to the euro zone) because the
currency ... is likely to weaken," he added, noting engineering
company Weir as a possible beneficiary.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)