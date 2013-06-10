* FTSE 100 flat around 100-day moving average
* Miners among top fallers after weak China data
* Investors using recent weakness to snap up old favorites
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 10 Britain's benchmark share index
steadied around a key technical level on Monday, with weakness
in miners partly offset by demand for healthcare and travel
shares cheapened by a recent sell-off.
Industrial metals and miners were
hit by a run of softer-than-expected Chinese data at the weekend
which raised the prospect of lower second-quarter economic
growth in the world's top metals consumer.
The Chinese numbers capped upward momentum from late last
week, when weaker U.S. jobs data calmed investor concerns about
a possible early easing of central bank stimulus, credited as a
key driver of global equity market gains over the past year.
The FTSE 100 was steady at 6,409.05 at 1051 GMT.
"We were expecting quite a strong start to the week, but we
have been pegged back by some not-great data from China," said
Jonathan Roy, dealer at London Stone Securities.
"We are just being quite stock specific. We like the look of
companies that have been doing relatively well through this
volatility in the market - the likes of EasyJet and William Hill
- and seeing the pull-back as a buying opportunity for
these stocks."
Budget airline EasyJet was one of the top gainers,
after a steep drop last week. It rose 2.1 percent, taking
comfort from lower oil prices, a boon for fuel consumers
which analysts say the market has yet to price in.
Healthcare companies also held up, with investors
welcoming AstraZeneca's move to strengthen its
respiratory portfolio by acquiring Pearl Therapeutics.
"Some might choke on the price of the asset, but to us
AstraZeneca's acquisition of Pearl Therapeutics was
strategically important and had to be done," Panmure Gordon
analyst Savvas Neophytou said. "Today's acquisition does not
result in changes to forecasts but with one big hole plugged, we
are warming to the story once more."
Merger and acquisitions news flow was negative, however,
with Severn Trent down 4.9 percent to 1,965.38 pence
after rejecting a 2,200 pence per share bid offer on Friday.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)