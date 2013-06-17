* FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent
* Rise follows four weeks of losses
* Technical charts show scope for gains after support level
held
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 17 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Monday, with some investors seeing value in the market
after a four-week sell off, and with technical charts suggesting
a brightening outlook.
The rebound came after four straight weeks of losses - the
FTSE 100's longest down run 14 months - driven by concern that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could become the first major central
bank to scale back the plentiful stimulus that has supported
global equities over the past year.
Analysts said that markets were likely to remain jittery
through the Fed's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday
, but with the British blue chip index down over 5
percent in the past month, they pointed to attractively valued
investment opportunities among individual stocks.
Resolution added 3.5 percent after JPMorgan raised
its price target on the stock and highlighted its attractive
dividend yield, while consumer health and hygiene group Reckitt
Benckiser gained 2.6 percent following an upgrade from
Citi saying the stock was undervalued.
"We see scope for buying on weakness ... and look to re-test
recent highs as we seem to have found support close to current
levels," said Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives
trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"We see value in banks, telecoms and miners as the most to
gain from a push back up."
The FTSE 100 was up 54.79 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,393.05 points by 1038 GMT, extending its recovery from a
five-month intra-day low of 6,205.71 points set last Thursday.
"It closed significantly above that level - that to me looks
like a rejection at that level. So in the near term we should be
going up. From here I wouldn't be surprised if we reach 6,550 at
least - it could take a few days or at most a couple of weeks,"
said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at GFT.
Analysts said the possibility of a pick up in mergers and
acquisitions was another reason to buy equities.
Heavyweight Vodafone added 2.7 percent, mirroring
a buoyant European telecoms sector, following a media report of
a bid for Telefonica from AT&T, even though the
Spanish company said it had not been approached.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)