* FTSE 100 down 1.7 pct
* Weak China data hits construction and mining stocks
* Portugal political crisis also hits sentiment
* Favour "defensive" stocks - Securequity
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 3 Britain's benchmark equity index
fell on Wednesday, with construction and mining stocks among the
worst-performers, as lacklustre Chinese data and a political
crisis in Portugal hit equity markets.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1.7
percent, or 104.10 points, at 6,199.84 points in mid-session
trading.
The FTSE raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late
May but those gains have been eroded over the last month, with
the FTSE now up around 5 percent since the start of 2013.
Stock markets have been hit by expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will scale back the economic stimulus measures
that have driven the equity rally, and they suffered further
blows on Wednesday from developments in China and Portugal.
Data showing a slowdown in construction activity in China,
the world's biggest metals consumer, caused the FTSE 350
Construction Index to fall 3.2 percent, while the
FTSE 350 Mining Index also fell 2.9 percent.
A political crisis in Portugal caused by disagreements over
austerity measures also rekindled worries that Europe had not
yet fully overcome the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"Markets don't like to return to problems they thought had
been solved. But the slow-motion disintegration of the
Portuguese coalition and the alarming spike in bond yields shows
that the medicine of austerity is still a very tough pill to
swallow," said IG market analyst David Madden.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar saw little reason to
add to positions on the FTSE 100 at present and said he favoured
"defensive" stocks such as utilities and healthcare companies,
seen as among the most resilient to any economic downturn.
"It's very hard to be bullish in this environment," he said.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)