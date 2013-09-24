* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct to 6,564.05 pts
* U.S. budget talks, stimulus uncertainty curb appetite
* Saxo expects rally to resume next week
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's top share index moved
sideways on Tuesday as the prospect of another tussle over the
U.S. budget ceiling added to uncertainty over when the Federal
Reserve will trim its stimulus.
By 1050 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 6.7 points, or 0.1
percent, to 6,564.05 points, having found support around 6,540
points after a 1 percent drop over the previous two sessions.
Political discord over the U.S. budget raised the prospect
of a federal government shutdown if a deal is not struck by
month-end, stopping many investors from buying British blue
chips as they traded just 3 percent off 13-year highs back in
May.
"In the short term, it (the market) has got the U.S. budget
negotiations and the debt ceiling negotiations to cope with, so
that's restraining animal spirits a little bit... this week,"
Nick Beecroft, chairman of Saxo Capital Markets, said.
"But I think that will ultimately get sorted out next week
in such a way that markets can flourish."
The FTSE has given back all the gains made after the Federal
Reserve's decision last week not to scale back its
equity-friendly bond buying programme as mixed comments from
policy makers raised uncertainty about the Fed's future moves.
Fed speakers on Monday added to the confusion by saying
there probably was not enough data to taper at the next meeting,
contradicting what St. Louis' Fed president James Bullard said
on Friday.
"Markets are treading water at the moment with investors
remaining cautious over whether the Fed will scale back its
stimulus measures," Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam
Securities.
"We feel tapering in October is likely, with the Fed not
wanting to miss the rare opportunity of being able to reduce
stimulus measures while not causing instability and hefty
volatility in the markets," he said.
With the macro outlook murky, technical analysts said the
FTSE 100 was likely to remain in a tight range with key
resistance at 6,606 and support of 6,479.
Oliver Pfeil, portfolio manager, global equities, at
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, which has about 1 trillion
euros ($1.35 trillion) in assets under management, said a pick
up in corporate earnings could be the driver of the next leg of
the equity market rally.
Insurer and Autos are the only sectors with
positive earnings momentum, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream, with basic resources mired deep in downgrade
territory and all other sector still in gradual decline.
In a quiet early session, oil and gas-focused engineer Amec
fell 1 percent after UBS cut its rating to "neutral"
from "buy".
