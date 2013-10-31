* FTSE 100 falls 0.5 pct, retreating off 5-month highs
* Fall at Shell takes most points off index
* Croda slumps as traders focus on uncertain outlook
* Traders cash in profits after October gains
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 31 Falls at oil major Shell
and chemicals maker Croda helped knock Britain's
benchmark equity index from 5-month highs on Thursday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.5 percent, or
34.05 points, to 6,734.49 points in mid-session trade. The
index's decline saw it end a 5-day winning streak that had
pushed the market to a 5-month peak.
A 4.9 percent fall at Shell took the most points off the
FTSE 100 after the company posted lower third quarter profits
that undershot analysts' forecasts.
Croda also fell 6.1 percent to make it the worst performing
FTSE 100 stock, as analysts and traders focused on an uncertain
earnings outlook for the company.
MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus said third-quarter
results from Britain's leading companies had been mixed, and
felt there was room for the FTSE to fall to 6,600 points over
the next week.
"We are very high on the FTSE. There's room to come down to
the 6,600 point level and lose a bit of froth. I'd be taking
profits," said Bullus.
The FTSE 100 has risen some 4 percent in October, helped by
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not scale back
economic stimulus measures until early 2014, and by relief over
a political deal to avert a U.S. sovereign default.
The FTSE is also up 14 percent since the start of 2013, and
traders said any pullback in the market would be relatively
short-lived, with the FTSE rallying into the end of 2013.
Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments,
said he would have "short" positions to bet on further falls on
the FTSE 100 down to the 6,700 point level, but then would look
to buy back into the index once it fell to that mark.
(additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Mike
Collett-White)