By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's benchmark equity index
had its worst one-day fall in more than a month on Wednesday,
weighed down by a drop in Standard Chartered and a rise
in sterling after brighter Bank of England forecasts on the
economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1.1
percent, or 71.30 points, at 6,655.49 points in mid-session
trading - marking its worst one-day fall since a 1.1 percent
decline on Oct. 8.
The FTSE 100 index fell to session lows after the Bank of
England (BoE) issued its inflation report.
In the report, the central bank brought forward its
expectation for when British unemployment will hit 7 percent,
suggesting interest rates would likely rise earlier than
previously flagged from the record low of 0.5 percent.
This in turn pushed up sterling on foreign exchange
markets and caused the FTSE to dip further, since a stronger
sterling can make it harder for British firms to export
overseas.
EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris said this was
encouraging some investors to sell out on equities in order to
book profits on the rally so far this year, with the FTSE 100
still up 13 percent since the start of 2013.
"A stronger sterling is bad for exporters, and the stock
market was looking overbought," he said.
STANCHART FALLS
Standard Chartered shares were among the worst-performers on
the FTSE 100 index, falling 3 percent as worries over a slowdown
at the bank's Asian arm and a broker downgrade impacted its
share price.
Earlier this week, Standard Chartered scaled back its income
growth target and added it planned to get rid of smaller,
underperforming businesses as part of a corporate restructuring.
"We expect the shares to move down over the next year as the
bank kicks off its corporate refocusing programme," said Mizuho
analyst James Antos, who cut his rating on StanChart to
"underperform" from "neutral".
A broker downgrade also hit insurer RSA.
RSA fell 3.7 percent after UBS cut its price target on the
stock by 5 pence to 115 pence, marking the latest in a series of
broker downgrades after RSA suspended three senior executives at
its Irish unit as part of a probe into possible irregularities
and accounting issues.
Nevertheless, some traders felt the FTSE 100 would soon
recover from any pullback in November to end 2013 on a strong
note, as a gradual recovery in the British economy continues to
buoy the stock market.
MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus felt the FTSE 100
could approach a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points reached in late
May by the end of the 2013.
"We're just losing a bit of froth at the moment but we
should be able to carry on drifting forward towards the end of
the year," he said.