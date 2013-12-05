* FTSE 100 steady, FTSE 250 up 0.4 pct
* UK govt raises growth forecasts, BoE sticks to easy policy
* U.S. stimulus worries are a cap on sentiment
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain's mid-cap shares advanced
and blue chips held steady on Thursday as the UK government
upgraded its growth forecasts for this year and the next while
the Bank of England confirmed its easy monetary policy.
Chancellor George Osborne said the British economy was on
track to grow by 1.4 percent this year, more than double his
March forecast, and 2.4 percent next year, up from the previous
estimate of 1.8 percent.
Meanwhile, the BoE left its monetary policy unchanged and
stuck to its commitment to keep interest rates at a record low
until Britain's recovery is more firmly established.
"Even with the GDP up-revisions, the UK's loss over the
cycle of a quarter of a percentage point a year in potential
growth may take years to claw back," Neil Williams, the chief
economist at Hermes, said in a note, "This, plus chance of more
benign ... inflation in 2014, stress the importance of keeping a
loose monetary stance - with the BoE right to defer any Bank
rate hike."
Both the government's and the Bank of England's decisions
were widely expected, so market reaction was relatively muted.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.82 points at
6,510.79 points, off an early low of 6,487.15 points. The
mid-cap FTSE 250, which has a larger exposure to
Britain's domestic economy, was up 53.91 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 15,181.86 points at 1255 GMT.
Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey, British Land and
Persimmon slightly extended gains after Osborne said
more companies were joining the Help to Buy Scheme for property
purchases and that there would be 1 billion pounds ($1.63
billion) of new loans for housing development.
"I see the Help to Buy as a catalyst for house-building,"
said Alistair Winter at Daniel Stewart. "It will be (BoE
governor) Carney who's the bad guy who switches it off,"
referring to the risk of higher inflation associated with rising
property prices.
Curbing gains on the index were concerns over withdrawal of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset-purchase programme, which has
helped global equities rally since it was announced in September
2012. The Fed has said it will start scaling back the programme
when certain economic data meet its targets.
Recent robust data have re-ignited speculation that could
happen before year-end. A better-than-expected reading from the
ADP National Employment Report on U.S. private-sector jobs on
Wednesday raised expectations Friday's jobs report will surprise
on the positive side.
The FTSE hit its lowest close since mid-October at 6,509.97
on Wednesday and has sunk nearly 5 percent from October's peak
of 6,819.
"We're not through the 'good news is bad news' phase quite
yet - and I suppose if we get a strong payroll number tomorrow,
then the talk about the tapering (being announced at the
December meeting) will be back on the table again," said Ian
Williams, a strategist at Peel Hunt.