* FTSE 100 falls 0.2 pct
* Diageo sales growth slows due to EM weakness
* B Sky B, Shell reassure with company updates
* Fat finger temporarily sees HSBC surge
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 30 British blue chip shares fell for
the seventh time in eight sessions on Thursday, with consumer
stocks hit after drinks group Diageo flagged weakness in
emerging markets.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, or 16
points, at 6,528.28 by 1148 GMT, nearing its lowest level since
mid-December.
Shares in Diageo skidded 6.5 percent, taking the most points
off the FTSE, after the world's biggest distilled spirits
company reported slower net sales growth due to weakness in
China, Thailand and Nigeria.
Diageo had revealed similar struggles last quarter in
markets such as Turkey and Russia.
Peer SABMiller also fell, by 1.6 percent, as other
consumer staple stocks dropped on expectations that emerging
market turmoil, which impacted earnings in the summer of 2013,
would again hit their results.
"Emerging markets are a concern, certainly in the short
term. We've been down this road before, however, and there won't
be as big a reaction as the global economy is in a good enough
shape this time around to take us out of the mire," Mike
McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.
"Companies that do have big exposure to emerging markets,
such as Diageo, will be impacted, but as a company it is well
placed to get through it."
Social unrest and currency problems in emerging markets such
as Thailand, Turkey and Argentina have knocked back global
equities this week, accentuated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to trim its stimulus programme further.
However, many investors still expect the FTSE to eventually
hit a record 7,000 points in the first quarter, helped by signs
of a gradual rebound in the British and world economies.
Among top gainers were B Sky B and Royal Dutch Shell
after they delivered reassuring earnings reports, in
contrast to Diageo.
Shell's report included proactive steps to improve returns
after a profit warning two weeks ago knocked its stock price.
So far this earnings season, 87 percent of companies have
beaten or met expectations on the FTSE 100, although
some reports had been preceded by profit warnings and Thomson
Reuters Starmine calculates that reported earnings were 2.2
percent below expectations.
"I think earnings have been fine. There have been a few
minor negative surprises with the profit warnings we've seen,
but I think we will see growth come through by the end of the
year," McCudden said.
The FTSE 100 rose 14.4 percent in 2013, its best annual gain
since 2009, but has struggled to break above its 2013 peaks at
the start of 2014.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said the FTSE was
vulnerable to further drops that could push it down to the 6,500
or 6,422 point levels - with 6,422 points marking a low point
reached in December.
The index briefly turned positive after HSBC surged
10 percent, in a move traders attributed to human error, known
as a "fat finger". The bank, which accounts for 7.5 percent of
the index, quickly pared the gains, sending the index back into
negative territory.