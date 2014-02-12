* FTSE 100 climbs 0.1 percent
* Miners bolstered by robust Chinese trade data
* Technical analysts upbeat on near-term FTSE outlook
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 12 Britain's top share index rose
for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, boosted by miners,
after the top metals consumer, China, reported robust trade
data.
Miners, which fell sharply in 2013, are staging a recovery
after a sector-wide drive to offset falling metals demand with
cuts in spending. They got a boost on Wednesday from the fresh
evidence that the Chinese economy is stabilising.
The UK mining index, up 1.2 percent, hit a
three-month high on Wednesday after Chinese exports and imports
handily beat expectations in January.
"We expect the miners to continue to perform well in the
immediate short term, as the market focuses on better cashflow
from volume growth, weaker FX, cost reductions and capex cuts,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The sector is off to a solid start this year, up nearly 6
percent, against a 1 percent drop on the FTSE 100.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 7.62 points, or
0.1 percent, at 6,680.28 points by 1219 GMT, marking the index's
sixth straight day of gains.
The market showed little reaction to comments from Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney and other British monetary
policymakers at a news conference after the Bank published its
quarterly Inflation Report.
"It's pretty much steady as she goes," CMC Markets senior
market analyst Michael Hewson said. "He's reiterated the low
interest guidance, and as such I think markets have acted fairly
benignly towards that."
The FTSE 100 index has rebounded from its December lows,
which have acted as the springboard for a decent bounce, lifting
the index above its 50-day moving average.
Bill McNamara, a technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said
the short-term outlook remains encouraging, with most indicators
pointing towards further gains. His next upside target for the
index stands at 6,750 points.