* FTSE trades flat, investors await Bernanke testimony on Wednesday

* Weak energy, financial stocks offset gains in miners

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 18 Britain's benchmark share index was flat on Wednesday, as weaker financial and energy stocks offset a rebound in the shares of mining companies, and traders said the overall weak economic outlook would limit any future gains in the equity market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent, or 5.49 points, to 5,634.58 points, after having fallen by around 1 percent over the last two days.

The shares of heavyweight oil companies BP and Royal Dutch Shell slipped after a downgrade from broker RBC, weighing on the broader market.

British bank HSBC also fell 0.8 percent after stinging criticism from a U.S. Senate panel over how it polices illicit funds, providing a further drag on the FTSE 100 index.

"I don't really see how we can get out of this bear market," said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

Britain's overall weak economic outlook was highlighted by data showing a bigger-than-forecast rise in the jobless claimant count in June.

Traders said they have been taking small, short-term positions on the FTSE over the last month, as they wait for clearer signals on whether central banks will introduce new stimulus measures to fight off the weakening world economy.

The FTSE 100 briefly extended gains after minutes from the Bank of England showed that although policymakers had rejected cutting interest rates to a record low, they had also said new credit measures could alter this assessment in the coming months.

"We've got clients who are looking to sell the FTSE at 5,670 and then pick it back up at 5,630. We'll carry on tracking in this narrow range between 5,500 to 5,700," said Redmond.

MINERS REBOUND

Mining stocks, which tend to perform well on expectations that a strengthening global economy will boost demand for their products, featured prominently on the FTSE 100 leaderboard and cushioned the overall index from further losses.

Precious metals producer Fresnillo rose 2.6 percent after it said it was on track to meet its 2012 targets. Other mining stocks such as Antofagasta and Randgold Resources also rose.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said he was looking to move away from traditionally defensive stocks, such as utilities or telecoms, into more cyclical sectors such as miners, partly due to the expectations of new central bank stimulus measures.

"We're looking to buy the miners. We're moving away from defensives and into cyclicals, but only on a short-term, four to six weeks view," he said.

Traders were also awaiting testimony from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday, which could leave the door open to more monetary stimulus in the United States.

Afsar added that the FTSE 100's rise remained cushioned by the fact that the index had remained above its 200-day moving average level, often seen as a positive sign by technical traders, which is currently around the 5,600 point mark.

"We do have a bias towards the upside, provided that the index remains above the 200-day moving average," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)