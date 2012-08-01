* FTSE 100 up 0.8 percent in below-average volumes

* Next, Standard Chartered rise on solid H1 results

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 1 Solid earnings signals from Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered and clothing retailer Next lifted Britain's main share index on Wednesday, although many investors held off trading ahead of U.S. and European central bank policy meetings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 44.10 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,679.38 points, having fallen 1 percent on Tuesday on fresh signs of disagreements among European policymakers over how best to tackle the sovereign debt crisis.

Financial stocks provided the biggest boost to the FTSE, with the FTSE 350 banking index gaining 1.3 percent after Standard Chartered posted higher interim profits which lifted its shares by 4.6 percent.

"I bought some Standard Chartered this morning on the back of their numbers," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar. But he added he was not taking up other positions due to uncertainty over the outcomes of meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

Equity markets fell on Tuesday due to a growing sense among investors that the Fed and ECB may not signal concrete new stimulus measures to fight off the economic slowdown and euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"We're sitting on our hands. If we're going to get some kind of positive news, it's got to come within the next 24 hours. We need something tangible from the ECB rather than just words. It pays to be patient in these very difficult times," said Afsar.

NEXT RISES

Next topped the FTSE 100's leaderboard, rising 6.4 percent after raising its own profit guidance and beating targets for its first-half sales growth.

"Next is well positioned to deliver growth from tighter costs, the strength of the Next Directory and the constant investment into the business," brokerage Merchant Securities wrote in a research note, raising its rating on Next to "buy" from "hold".

Trading volumes on Next were at 120 percent of their average 90-day volume.

However, for the FTSE 100 index they were at just 16 percent of the average 90-day volume - again reflecting investors' unwillingness to take on big positions ahead of the Fed and ECB meetings.

Analysts expect that the Fed may wait until September before unveiling another round of bond purchases to help the economy.

Expectations that the ECB may announce steps to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy have also been tempered by Germany's opposition to giving the euro zone's future ESM rescue fund a full banking licence that would let it borrow from the ECB to fund government bond purchases.

"There is optimism that there will be something positive from the central banks, but that optimism could easily prove to be disappointed," said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith. "The central banks have seen that quantitative easing can have a temporary effect but it is doing little to change the bigger picture of the slowing economy."

"It's too late to buy defensive stocks and too early to buy cyclicals. I'm content to sit on the sidelines and wait," said Smith, whose UK equity fund manages around 40 million pounds worth of assets. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Patrick Graham)