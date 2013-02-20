* FTSE 100 breaches key 6,400 point mark
* Rexam surges after posting higher profits
* RSA slumps after dividend cut
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's benchmark equity index
hit fresh five-year peaks on Wednesday lifted by expectations of
more monetary stimulus to help the economy while results from
drinks-can maker Rexam boosted its shares.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.4 percent,
or 25.55 points higher, at 6,404.62 points by around midday -
its highest level since early 2008.
The market extended earlier gains after minutes from a Bank
of England meeting showed a greater likelihood of monetary
stimulus measures, which have boosted equity markets around the
world.
Traders said the fact the FTSE 100 had managed to rise and
stay above 6,400 points - a level at which it has previously
lost ground - was a bullish signal pointing to more gains in the
near-term.
"The market will now try to look at the upside. There are no
signs of exhaustion in this rally," said Hartmann Capital trader
Basil Petrides.
"There's a lot of money parked in the sidelines slowly
moving into the stock market."
REXAM RISES
Can maker Rexam topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard after
posting higher profits and increasing its dividend, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch analysts keeping a "buy" rating on the
stock.
However, insurer RSA slumped 13 percent after
slashing its dividend, dragging down other insurers such as
Aviva, which fell 3.2 percent.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said the FTSE 100
could rise by another 50 points to around the 6,450 mark.
However, he added he would not want to buy stocks at these
levels since many strategists and investors expect a near-term
pull-back after the market's strong start to 2013.
The FTSE 100 has risen around 9 percent since the start of
2013, beating its 6 percent gain over the whole of 2012.
Afsar said he would look to book profits by 'shorting' the
market, or betting on future falls, if it rose much higher.
"If the market continues to go higher, I would be looking
for opportunities to 'short' the market," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)