* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent after Tuesday's rout
* Banks gain on Fed stimulus prospects
* Low volumes underscore continued caution
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Wednesday, with some investors using the previous
day's steep fall to enter the market at cheaper levels,
reassured by prospects of continued U.S. central bank stimulus.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said late on Tuesday
that the benefits of the stimulus policies were clear, easing
financial market concerns about the possibility of an early end
to the measures which have helped support risk appetite
globally.
Banks, which of all UK sectors benefit the most
from the liquidity that the Fed's quantitative easing programme
provides, gained 0.5 percent, adding the most points to the FTSE
100.
By 1117 GMT, the benchmark UK index was up 10.69
points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,281.13, recovering some of
Tuesday's 1.3 percent drop suffered after Italian elections
ended in stalemate.
However, volumes were relatively light, with under 30
percent of the 90-day daily average traded in the first three
hours, as investors remained concerned about the political
uncertainty in Italy and the possible repercussions for the rest
of the euro zone.
"It's slightly firmer this morning. The main catalyst for me
was the reiteration from Bernanke that asset purchases will
continue, equity markets have certainly taken that as positive,"
said Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Capital Markets
"We had some tentative buy orders in the FTSE this morning
... Buying on dips is still prevalent but the size of it has
dramatically changed - probably half to 25 percent of what they
were usually trading. This Italian election has certainly put
some uncertainty in the market."
The centre-left bloc secured a majority in the lower house
but is unable to govern without a deal with either former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, the man it blames for ruining Italy,
or the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
An Italian debt auction on Wednesday saw the government sell
the maximum planned 6.5 billion euros of debt, but yields jumped
to multi-month highs as investors demanded higher premiums in
the election aftermath.
Wary of the broader macro uncertainty, investors looked for
as much clarity as possible on the micro level, punishing any
signs of vagueness from corporates.
Petrofac was the top faller among UK blue chips,
down 4.6 percent after the British oil services firm forecast
"good growth" but, in contrast to previous years, failed to set
a specific target.
In contrast, pump-maker Weir added 2.2 percent
after pledging "single digit revenue growth" this year, posting
forecast-beating results for 2012 and raising dividends.
"We expect to see small upgrades to consensus forecasts this
morning," brokers at Killik said in a note.
"Given the current valuation - 13 times consensus 2014
earnings - we remain positive on the shares ... In the current
environment, the group has been helped by its strong suite of
products and its geographic and commodity-based diversity.
Finally, we believe the company remains an attractive target in
a consolidating sector, given its strong position in a number of
growth markets."
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Toby Chopra)