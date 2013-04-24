* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent at three-week highs
* Charts show scope for further gains
* Miners recover, but some investors still cautious
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 24 Britain's top share index hit
three-week highs on Wednesday, with weak German data bolstering
expectations of an interest rate cut in the euro zone and
sending investors into equities in search of better returns.
German business morale, as measured by the closely watched
Ifo index, tumbled in April, missing even the most pessimistic
economist's forecast and boosting the case for the European
Central Bank to stimulate the economy by cutting interest rates
as soon as next week.
Such bets were further fanned during the session by comments
from policymakers, with ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio
saying there was still room to act on rates.
Lower rates make stocks more appealing compared to bonds and
reduce borrowing costs for companies, supporting profits.
"The data was pretty bad, but the market rallied, so the
hope is that the central banks will step in," said Joe Dyer,
senior fund manager at Rowan Dartington Signature.
The FTSE 100 closed up 25.64 points, or 0.4 percent at
6,431.76, its highest finish since April 2, and
technical charts showed scope for more gains in the index.
"The market has been technically oversold and I see it
rallying to ... 6,580. In the short term it's been a buying
opportunity for the last few days," said Bill Rook at Redmayne
Bentley, who looks for entry points based on the weekly 'Percent
R' indicator measuring the proximity of the latest close to the
highest high over a set period.
Miners and industrial metals,
which are heavily exposed to efforts to revive the global
economy, led the gainers, adding 2.8 and 4.4 percent
respectively, with some investors seeing value in what have been
two of the worst performing sectors this year.
"We are wary of mining, but with prices where they are now
it becomes more interesting," said Dyer at Rowan Dartington.
"If you look at the valuations, they look reasonable.
Clearly some of the bigger companies have got some portfolio
restructuring to do if they can find buyers at the right price
and you may start to see that sector as more of an income play
rather than the growth play that they have been."
However, fund managers said that, given the FTSE's strong
performance so far this year, it was getting increasingly hard
to find attractive prices among quality companies.
"People are going into equities because they can't find
anything else," said Simon King at Premier Asset Management.
"It has come largely from private investors putting money to
work in the market, certainly flows have increased to the unit
trusts I can understand why - they are doing it - the world is
desperate for income and equities provide a bit of that."
Net retail sales of equity funds reached 940 million pounds
($1.44 billion) in February, their highest in nearly two years,
according to the latest data from Britain's Investment
Management Association (IMA), which also showed bond funds
suffering heavy redemptions.
Increased investors activity helped bolster profits at
Standard Life, sending its shares up 8.0 percent on
Wednesday, at the top of the FTSE 100 gainers board.
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Editing by Toby Chopra)