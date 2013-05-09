* FTSE steadies near 5-1/2 year highs

* Experian rises after reporting higher profits

* Traders see longer-term upward trend as staying intact

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 9 Britain's benchmark share index steadied near five-and-a-half year peaks on Thursday though traders said its upward trend remained intact, supported by central bank stimulus and solid corporate earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was virtually flat at 6,582.14 points in mid-session trading, settling close to its highest level since early 2008.

Credit data company Experian topped the FTSE's leaderboard with a 6.5 percent rise and added the most points to the index after posting higher earnings.

The FTSE 100 has risen nearly 12 percent since the start of 2013, as injections of liquidity and interest rate cuts by world central banks have hit returns on bonds, driving investors to the better yields on offer on stock markets.

"I wouldn't be trying to call the top of the market here," said JN Financial trader Rick Jones.

Jones said some traders may look to sell shares at current levels in order to book profits on the rally so far this year. That could push the FTSE 100 down to 6,480 points, but he said the index then would probably soon recover to 6,630 points.

"It's very difficult to stay short of the market because of all the central bank intervention," he said.

Technical analysis charts showed the FTSE could meet some resistance at around 6,610 points, derived from a trend line drawn from its high in 1999 through a peak in 2007.

HSBC equity strategist Robert Parkes said the UK stock market looked attractive on valuation grounds.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, the UK stock market has a forecast average price-to-earnings per share (EPS) ratio of 12.3 times for the next 12 months - a slightly cheaper multiple than the 12.7 times ratio for the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

"We see further upside to UK equities and have an overweight position on the UK within Europe. Strong support is being provided by global monetary policy and valuations remain undemanding," said Parkes. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)