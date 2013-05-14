* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* Bid for Severn fuels M&A speculation in utilities
* Strikes hurt miners
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 14 Britain's top share index held
near 5-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, with a broad selloff in miners
offset by takeover talk in the utility sector after a bid for
Severn Trent.
Shares in Severn Trent jumped 14.4 percent after the water
company reported a takeover approach from a consortium led by
Canada's Borealis and the Kuwait Investment Authority.
The news also boosted rival United Utilities, with
traders betting on more deals in the sector. As corporate
confidence recovers, investors are generally looking for merger
activity to become a market driver.
Britain's utilities sector is the most expensive in Europe,
trading at 15.3 times expected earnings for this year, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine. But it also enjoying forecast
upgrades, the lowest debt to equity ratio and the highest
returns on equity.
However, with utilities accounting for less than 4 percent
of the FTSE 100, the broader index was pegged back by weakness
in miners, which weigh in at nearly 10 percent.
The British blue chip index was down 9.49 points or 0.1
percent at 6,622.48 points by 1028 GMT, just off a fresh 5-1/2
year peak of 6,649.34 points.
"The market is really taking a break at the moment ... These
pullbacks are quite a good opportunity to buy," said Jonathan
Roy, dealer at London Stone Securities, which has raised its
target for the FTSE 100 to 6,750 points after its previous 6,600
goal was surpassed.
Miners' problems range from falling copper and gold prices
to strikes and mine closures.
A wildcat strike halted work at South African mid-cap
platinum miner Lonmin's operations, and triggered falls
in South African-focused blue chip peers Anglo American
and Randgold Resources.
"(This) could be the start of something significant given
the backdrop of redundancies and wage negotiations. Stay short
Lonmin and platinum equities in general," analysts at Liberum
Capital said in a note.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)