* FTSE up 0.1 pct, on track for 11th session of gains
* Technical charts show case building for a correction
* Any pullback could prompt a wave of buying
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 16 Britain's top share index nudged
to fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Thursday, backed by some solid
corporate earnings, but after 10 straight sessions of gains,
technical charts show increasing risk of a correction.
News of strong business growth at Aviva helped shares
in the insurer add 6.5 percent, while Easyjet
and Tui Travel gained as analysts translated
their results on Wednesday into upgrades.
To date, some 75 percent of Britain's large and mid-caps
have met or beaten first quarter earnings expectations, compared
with just 46 percent of euro zone peers, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data. The solid earnings have helped the FTSE
100 rise 13.5 percent this year, more than double the
gains seen on the EuroSTOXX 50.
However there are signs the British index is losing
momentum. After setting a fresh peak at 6,707.65 points on
Thursday, it trimmed the gains to trade up 8.31 points or 0.1
percent at 6,701.86 by 1022 GMT.
"In the very near term, there is risk for a pullback. The
daily studies are quite overbought and there is intraday bear
divergence on the hourly relative strength index and momentum
studies," said Ed Blake, technical analyst at Informa Global
Markets, highlighting the May 10 low at 6,591.58 points as the
first target on the downside.
However, with equities still offering much higher yields
than government bonds and with central bank stimulus - a key
driver of the market rally over the past year - expected to
remain in place for some time to come, any pullbacks could prove
short lived, with investors keen to buy on dips.
"The valuations are not demanding, the market is trading on
just over 12 times 12-month forward earnings. There is a highly
supportive policy environment, both in the UK and elsewhere, so
there is plenty of scope for multiples to expand further," said
Darren Winder, strategist at Oriel Securities.
Investors have reduced their net underweight on UK equities
to 5 percent this month from 21 percent in December, according
to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's funds survey, although there
is still a long way to go to reach the strongly overweight
levels seen from 2003 to mid-2008.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)