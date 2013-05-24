* FTSE 100 falls 0.6 pct, extending drop from Thursday
* HSBC decline takes most points off index
* Some traders wait for further fall before buying back in
* FTSE retreating from near 13-year highs this week
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 24 Britain's benchmark equity index
slid further on Friday, knocked by a fall in major bank HSBC's
shares, after taking its steepest drop in a year in the
previous session.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down by 0.6 percent, or
41.02 points, at 6,655.77 points in mid-session trade, following
on from a 2.1 percent fall on Thursday.
Injections of liquidity and interest rate cuts by major
central banks have hit returns on bonds and driven investors to
seek better returns from equities, feeding a world stock market
rally.
The FTSE hit near 13-year highs this week but that rally
stalled on Thursday over concerns that the U.S. may soon scale
back some of its stimulus measures due to increasing signs that
the U.S. economy is finally recovering.
The UK market remains up by 13 percent since the start of
2013 and many investors expect any pull-back to be temporary,
but some traders added they would wait for further falls before
buying back into the market.
"I would not buy at these levels. I would want to see a real
correction, at least down by another 10 percent or so from the
highs," said EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris.
HSBC, Europe's biggest listed bank by market capitalisation,
fell 1.7 percent to 729.33 pence to take the most points off the
FTSE 100.
Traders cited concerns that HSBC's $1.9 billion settlement
with U.S. authorities over money laundering charges may have
stalled as the main reason for the stock's decline.
"I am looking for them to go a bit lower," said Hartmann
Capital trader Basil Petrides, who sold HSBC stock earlier this
month at 761 pence.
A spokesman for the bank said it was "focused on taking all
necessary steps to fulfill its obligations under the agreements
with the U.S. and UK governments".
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)