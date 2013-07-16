* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, outperforms other European bourses
* Rio Tinto trading update reassures about miners' prospects
* UK inflation data backs demand for retailers
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 16 Britain's blue-chip share index
steadied around 1-1/2 month highs on Tuesday, with the
struggling mining sector cheered by a solid trading update from
Rio Tinto as news of slowing inflation supported
retailers.
The FTSE 100 was up 3.45 points or 0.1 percent at 6,589.56
points by 1037 GMT, extending its rebound from a June 24
trough to 9.4 percent and outpacing other bourses in Europe,
where the EuroSTOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent.
Rio, the first among Britain's mining majors to update on
second quarter trading, gained 3.0 percent to add 4.2 points to
the FTSE after confirming its 2013 iron ore production targets
and raising those for copper.
The news added to residual optimism following in-line data
from world's top metal consumer China on Monday, helping boost
sentiment in the mining sector - the third biggest in the FTSE
and the standout laggard so far this year.
"We are in the steady grind higher again now (on the FTSE)
... and the next leg up would have to be supported by more
corporate earnings growth," said Ian Williams, strategist at
Peel Hunt.
"There is chance, given the macro, that management might be
more optimistic than they were two or three months ago."
A run of strong domestic data has fanned expectations for
stronger outlooks and earnings from Britain-focused corporate
sectors.
Tuesday's weaker-than-forecast inflation data boosted
prospects for consumer spending while giving the Bank of England
more leeway to keep stimulating the economy.
Relatively benign price growth was one factor that prompted
Nomura to upgrade its view on Britain's general retail sector to
'bullish', while raising Kingfisher to 'neutral'.
Deutsche Bank and Cantor Firzgerald also raised their price
targets on the retailer, whose shares added 2.1 percent.
"With the economy improving, that will flow through into
households, with the amount of money they've got to spend, and
into the retailers, which is the first place where they will
spend it," said Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Global Markets.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)