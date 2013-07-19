* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* Weak U.S. tech earnings dampen sentiment
* Miners reverse losses after China interest rate reform
* Technical charts point to near-term correction
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 19 British shares edged lower on
Friday, with the FTSE 100 lacking the momentum to break through
technical resistance as disappointing U.S. earnings weighed on
technology stocks.
Mining shares reversed early losses though after top metals
consumer China announced long-awaited interest rate reforms.
The technology sector fared the worst, down 2.1 percent
as sentiment on chipmaker ARM among others
soured after Microsoft < MSFT.O> profits missed estimates and
Google reported a drop in advertising prices.
The FTSE 100 was down 9.70 points, or 0.2 percent at
6,624.66 points by 1115 GMT.
"I am not surprised to see a bit of profit taking after the
U.S. earnings last night. It makes sense, with a bit weaker
corporate stuff from the States and the chance to take some
profit into the weekend on the long equity positions which have
done quite well," said Adam Seagrave, trader at Saxo Bank.
The retreat came as the British blue-chip index - which was
still on track to post a fourth consecutive weekly gain - ran
into technical resistance around 1-1/2 month highs.
"The FTSE has run into a resistance band between 6,657.38
and 6,674.51 ... Given widespread intraday divergence and daily
momentum divergence, a minor corrective dip cannot be ruled
out," said Ed Blake, technical strategist at Informa Global
Markets, adding that this week's lows around 6,517.38-6,555.38
should offer support.
Losses on the index, though, were limited after China
announced it was scrapping the previous floor on the rates that
banks charge clients for loans.
The news helped miners - who rely on demand from China -
reverse earlier losses, with Randgold Resources up 1.9 percent
.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)