* FTSE 100 down 1 pct, unmoved by in-line GDP
* ARM falls after bearish revenue forecast from customer
* Lingering demand concerns hit mining stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 25 A drop in mining stocks and chip
designer ARM knocked Britain's benchmark equity index
off seven-week highs on Thursday, with some traders expecting
the market's recent rally to stall in the near term.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1 percent,
or 65.72 points, at 6,554.71 points in mid-session trade.
ARM was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 6.8
percent after its U.S customer Broadcom forecast
lower-than-expected revenues, while major mining stocks fell on
lingering concerns about slower demand and oversupply.
Drops in miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and
ARM together knocked the most points off the FTSE 100.
"We've been getting progressively bearish over the last few
weeks," said Logic Investments' trading director Darren Easton.
Easton said he would buy up small positions on the FTSE 100
at the 6,550 and 6,560 level and hold them up to 6,600 before
then selling out for a profit.
Data showing UK economic growth of 0.6 percent in the second
quarter also failed to lift the market, with equity traders
saying that while the growth was welcome, it was not strong
enough to push up the FTSE 100.
"The economy is on a stronger footing but there are still
numerous challenges, not least from stubbornly high inflation
and static or negative wage growth, both of which will inhibit
spending," said MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus.
The FTSE 100 hit a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late
May.
It then eased back over the course of June due to
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will gradually scale
back economic stimulus measures that had driven a global equity
rally, but the FTSE remains up 11 percent since the start of
2013.
(additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)