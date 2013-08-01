* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* BoE seen on hold, but may issue statement
* Lloyds jumps on margins, costs, dividend plans
* Technical resistance at 6,660 may cap gains
(Updates with latest stock market movement)
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 headed towards
two-month highs on Thursday following robust corporate earnings
from Lloyds and with investors looking to the Bank of
England for possible future policy clues.
The BoE is widely expected to keep policy unchanged at 1100
GMT but, as it moves towards more forward guidance under new
governor Mark Carney, it could release a statement.
Whether such comments come on Thursday or with next week's
inflation report, they are likely to flag an equities-friendly
mix of improving economic growth alongside plans to keep
interest rates low for some time to come.
There are signs that British companies are starting to reap
the benefits of stimulus, with Lloyds beating profit forecasts
thanks to higher margins and lower impairments on loans. Its
shares topped the FTSE, jumping 7.5 percent.
"Policy is most firmly directed, in my mind, to boosting the
economic environment for domestic economic operations and the
biggest beneficiaries of that are the banks," said Gerard Lane,
strategist at Shore Capital.
"If you are an investor who wants to take a very strong view
you remain long of the domestic banks."
Financials added 18 points to the FTSE 100, which
was up 29.63 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,650.69 by 0942 GMT.
Volumes in the index, however, were relatively light at 46
percent of the 90-day daily average, with some investors not
wanting to take positions ahead of the announcements by the BoE
and the European Central Bank.
The ECB is also expected to hold policy, and is likely to
emphasise that rates will stay low for a long time.
Even the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to
be the first to start scaling back stimulus, offered some
comfort to equity investors overnight, saying that the U.S.
economy still needs support and giving no indication that it is
considering reducing bond purchases in September, as some
analysts had expected.
While the FTSE 100 is grinding higher, Alpari analyst Craig
Erlam reckoned gains could be tempered given it is approaching
short-term resistance at 6,660.
"Above here, the next target will be 6,790, although it
should find resistance along the way around 6,670. Below here it
should continue to find support around 6,600, followed by 6,556,
6,544 and 6,535," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Susan
Fenton)