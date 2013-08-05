* FTSE 100 flat, steadying near 2-month highs
* Lloyds rises around 4 pct on bullish dividend prospects
* HSBC falls after H1 profit misses market consensus
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's benchmark equity index
steadied on Monday near its highest level in around two months,
propped up by gains at part-nationalised bank Lloyds.
However, a 4 percent fall at rival bank HSBC - one
of the UK's biggest stocks by market capitalisation - pushed the
index off intraday highs after HSBC's interim profits missed the
market consensus forecast.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat at 6,647.70 points
in mid-session trade, steadying near two-month highs of around
6,697 points reached last week.
Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the UK government after a state
bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, rose 4 percent to add
the most points to the FTSE on expectations it could pay out up
to 70 percent of its earnings in dividends by 2015.
Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said that despite
signs of a recovery at Lloyds and part-nationalised Royal Bank
of Scotland, his portfolio was "underweight" UK bank
stocks.
Smith said there was still too much political risk dogging
the sector, with the UK government looking for ways to start to
sell its stakes in Lloyds and RBS.
"We're underweight in the banking sector. There's still too
much political interference," said Smith.
The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May before falling back in June, but the index remains up
by around 13 percent since the start of 2013.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said expectations that major world central banks would stick
with economic stimulus policies would continue to support
equities in the near term.
(additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)