* FTSE 100 flat at 6,617.19 pts
* StanChart, L&G rally after results
* Strong British data boosts retailers
* Gold miners hold back index as Fresnillo cuts payout
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's blue-chip share index
bounced off early lows to trade broadly flat on Tuesday, helped
by British economic data and strong earnings from financial
firms Standard Chartered and Legal & General.
The FTSE was down 2.4 points, flat in percentage terms, at
6,617.19 points at 1019 GMT. It rebounded from an intra-day low,
at 6,598.64, after data showed British industrial output rose
much faster than expected in June.
The report built on recent positive housing market, retail
sales and services data.
Shares in supermarket chain Tesco extended gains
after the output data indicated the UK economy is improving, to
trade 1.1 percent higher. The impact on the broader index was
limited, however, given that only a quarter of UK blue chips'
revenues come from Britain, with the rest equally split between
Europe, the United States and the rest of the world.
"There will be more money being spent by the UK retail
audience and therefore investors who are looking to get exposure
to UK blue-chip stocks should look at the main high-street
brands," Rebecca O'Keeffe, head of investment at Interactive
Investor, said.
Insurer Legal & General and Asia-focused bank
Standard Chartered also helped buoy the FTSE, adding a
combined 6 index points after trading updates.
Legal & General rose 3.5 percent to 204.3 pence after
unveiling a larger-than-expected dividend increase following
solid first-half results. That prompted Panmure Gordon to raise
its target on the stock to 235 pence from 205 pence with a "buy"
recommendation.
Standard Chartered also gained 3.5 percent as upbeat
comments from management on the outlook eased concerns about the
bank's exposure to a growth slowdown in emerging markets. That
lured investors back into the shares after an 8 percent fall in
the past three months.
"Investors are picking up the stock in post-results trading,
following a generally robust set of numbers and a slightly
brighter outlook," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said in a trading note.
"There are improvements to operating income, earnings per
share and the dividend, against slight declines in the capital
cushion and return on capital."
Pegging back the FTSE was miner Fresnillo, skidding
5.7 percent after saying it would slash its dividend due to
falling gold prices. Peer Randgold Resources fell 3.3
percent.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, about 63 percent
of STOXX Europe 600 index companies have reported
results so far, of which around 56 percent have met or beaten
profit forecasts.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)