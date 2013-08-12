* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct at 6,560.44 pts
* Index's failure to break 6,600 level points to fading
momentum
* Volume thin at 20 pct of full-day average
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top share index snapped
a two-day winning streak to edge lower on Monday, as technical
traders cashed in on signs of fading conviction among buyers.
The FTSE 100 was down 23 points, or 0.4 percent at
6,560.44 points, with sellers moving in after the index failed
to break 6,600, a closely watched psychological level which has
capped its value since last week.
"This is a bit of profit-taking, I don't think it's any kind
of fundamental movement," said Steve Ruffley, chief market
strategist at spreadbetting provider InterTrader.
But Ruffley cautioned: "If you start to break back below
(last week's low at around) 6,509, then we're going to
definitely see the market hit 6,487, which is the lower
Bollinger band."
Bollinger bands are charted by calculating a moving average
of prices and then creating two bands at a specified number of
standard deviations above and below the moving average. They can
be used to identify "overbought" and "oversold" conditions.
Traders also highlighted that U.S. index futures pointed to
a lower start for the Dow Jones Industrial Average index,
which has a 70 percent correlation with the FTSE and posted its
biggest weekly decline since June last week.
The FTSE is up around 12 percent year-to-date but has
struggled to make much headway since the start of August as
investors fret about a possible reduction of British and U.S.
monetary stimulus in the coming months.
Trading volume was thin on Monday at around 20 percent of
the index's full-session 90-day average, meaning the size of any
move could be magnified by a lack of liquidity in the market.
With little in the way of corporate news, traders focused on
some of the year's best performers to take some profit.
Airlines IAG and EasyJet, which had risen
nearly 80 percent since the start of the year, were the top FTSE
fallers on Monday.
EasyJet traded at 14 times its expected earnings for the
next 12 months, the highest multiple since 2009, while IAC
traded at 15.4 times, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Insurer Prudential helped the FTSE limit its
losses, adding 3 index points and leading a rally among
financial stocks after raising its interim dividend on the back
of a 22 percent rise in first-half operating profits.
