* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct, Glaxo, insurers help lift market
* Sentiment boosted by fresh signs of UK property pick-up
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 13 Gains in healthcare group
GlaxoSmithKline and further signs of a pick-up in the UK
housing sector helped lift Britain's benchmark equity index on
Tuesday.
By mid-session trade, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index,
which has retreated from a 13-year high reached in May, was up
by 0.5 percent, or 32.07 points, at 6,606.41 points.
Glaxo jumped 1.3 percent, adding the most points to the FTSE
100, after winning U.S. regulatory approval for a drug to treat
the most common strain of HIV, the virus that causes the AIDS
disease.
Traders said an industry survey from the Royal Institution
of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showing that UK house prices were
rising at their fastest pace in seven years lifted overall
investor sentiment.
The data added to recent signs that the UK economy is
gaining strength and helped push the FTSE 250 mid-cap index
back towards record levels reached earlier this month.
Mid-cap companies are more exposed to the domestic economy
than their more international blue chip peers and the FTSE 250
was up 0.6 percent by the mid-session.
Resurgent property prices have fuelled concerns about rising
inflation, but other traders said it would buoy UK stocks
closely linked to the domestic economy since the confidence of
many British consumers is tied to their house prices.
"The signs of the resurgent housing market are continuing to
grow," said Gerard Lane, UK equity strategist at Shore Capital.
UK banks, builders and retailers would benefit most from the
improving housing market, he said.
"Overall, the data today supports our thesis that those
companies with a high degree of exposure to the pick-up in the
domestic economy could be expected to benefit the most from the
housing market pick-up," he said.
Insurance stocks were also on the rise, boosted by
better-than-expected interim profits from UK life insurance
group Resolution. Resolution shares rose 3 percent after
its earnings report in which it maintained its dividend.
"Dividend yields and corporate earnings are OK, and we
should see a small drift up," said APS Alpha technical
strategist Adrian Slack.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Susan Fenton)