By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 15 Britain's benchmark equity index
fell on Thursday, weighed down by falls in heavyweight
healthcare stocks, while strong UK retail sales data reignited
the prospect of an earlier-than-expected interest rate rise.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6
percent, or 37.37 points, at 6,550.06 points in mid-session
trade.
Healthcare stocks AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline
fell 2.3 and 1.1 percent respectively to take the most
points off the FTSE 100, which traders attributed to a downgrade
on the stocks from Morgan Stanley.
A greater-than-expected jump in UK retail sales also failed
to lift the FTSE and actually pushed it lower, a reaction
investors attributed to the fact that growing signs of a
recovery in the British economy may herald a
sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said interest rates
will not rise before UK unemployment drops to 7 percent.
However, Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said the
strong retail sales showed unemployment could fall to that level
earlier than forecast, which in turn could lead to a quicker
rise in interest rates.
Higher rates could in turn draw back investors to bonds,
away from equities, as returns on bonds would also increase.
"The better the economic news, the more likely it is that
interest rates will (rise) earlier than forecast. We could reach
that 7 percent unemployment target well before Carney had
forecast," said Smith.
The FTSE 100, which has risen around 11 percent since the
start of 2013, has failed to hold above the 6,600 point level
over the last month and has slipped back from a 13-year high of
6,875.62 points reached in May.
This has been because many investors have sold out for a
profit on that rally due to expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may start to scale back economic stimulus measures that
had driven much of this year's equity rally in September.
APS Alpha technical strategist Adrian Slack said that while
he saw the FTSE stuck in a sideways trading range over the
coming month, he remained more confident on a longer-term basis.
"We are stuck for now in a tight trading range, but I can't
see why we shouldn't be able to test the year highs again by the
end of the year," he said.
