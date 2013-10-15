* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* U.S. Senate leaders talk of "tremendous progress" on deal
* Miners rise as Rio boosts forecast copper output
* Burberry falls after losing CEO to Apple
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's top share index rose to
its highest level so far in October on Tuesday, buoyed by signs
of a deal to fix the U.S. budget and debt ceiling stalemate that
has weighed on stock markets this month.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.8 percent, or
51.06 points, to 6,558.71 points by 1013 GMT to mark its highest
level since Sept 27, before the political deadlock that shut
down some U.S. government functions.
"We've seen some movement overnight over the debt ceiling,
and we're starting to see people wanting to get involved again
in the FTSE 100," said Will Hedden, sales trader at IG.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said
Senate leaders had made "tremendous progress" on working towards
a deal to avoid default after a day of talks with his Republican
counterpart Mitch McConnell on Monday.
Concerns that the United States will hit the $16.7 trillion
U.S. debt ceiling on Oct. 17 have weighed on markets since the
beginning of the month, when political deadlock began a partial
shutdown of the federal government.
Although the FTSE 100 remains below a 13-year high of
6,875.62 points reached in late May, the index is still up 11
percent since the start of 2013.
Stocks sensitive to optimism over the global economy were
the biggest gainers, with financials and basic material stocks
combining to add more than 21 points to the index.
Miner Rio Tinto climbed the most on the FTSE and
added the most to the FTSE 100 with a 3.6 percent gain after
posting record coal and iron ore output in the third quarter and
boosting its forecast copper output for 2013.
But Burberry missed out on the FTSE 100's rally,
slumping 4.5 percent to make it the worst-performing FTSE stock
after the group lost its CEO to technology and mobile phone
group Apple.
Traders said the loss of CEO Angela Ahrendts marked another
negative drag on the stock, which had already lost ground last
week after warning of a slowdown in its important Chinese
market.
"This is the biggest of a number of recent high profile
departures, and the decision to place Christopher Bailey in sole
custody of both CEO and Chief creative officer has led to
concerns over the burden placed on one pair of shoulders," Toby
Morris, senior sales trader at CMC Markets, said in a trading
note.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)