By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 17 Britain's main equity index fell
on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy weighed on
the market. Oil-services group Petrofac was hit by a
rival's profit warning.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped by 0.4 percent,
or 23.29 points, to 6,498.91 points in mid-session trading,
retreating from Monday's 1.3 percent rise.
Petrofac fell 2.4 percent, making it one of the FTSE's
worst-performing stocks. Traders said a profit warning at French
rival CGG was hitting oil-services stocks.
In general, traders were erring on the side of caution
before the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due to start
later on Tuesday. The Fed may start to scale back an economic
stimulus programme that has driven much of this year's global
equities rally.
A majority of investors and economists still expect the Fed
to wait until March 2014 to begin winding down its "quantitative
easing." But stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, along
with last week's budget deal in Washington, have led some to
speculate the Fed may act this week.
"People have taken some gains off the table prior to the Fed
meeting," said JNF Capital trader Rick Jones.
However, Jones feels the retreat is a chance to buy stocks
cheap. He expects equity markets to rise again in 2014 as the
global economy recovers from the 2008 financial crisis.
"We've had a bit of a pullback this morning but we're
actively buying into the dip," he said.
Jones expects the FTSE 100 to 2013 in the 6,700-6,900 point
range, with the FTSE still up around 10 percent since the start
of 2013.
Gain Capital technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada said
technical analysis charts pointed to more near-term weakness for
the FTSE 100, but he saw buyers stepping in if the FTSE 100 fell
to 6,460 points.