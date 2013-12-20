* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct at 6,594.60 pts
* Carnival leads gainers as outlook improves
* FTSE to snap run of weekly losses on Fed boost
* Index set for biggest weekly gain since July
* Investors shed hedges as options expire
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 20 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Friday as it headed for its biggest weekly gain in
five months, underpinned by a rally in Carnival and a
well received policy shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Shares in the cruise operator rose 6.1 percent to a
three-month high in high volumes as strong results made analysts
more confident the firm is restoring its reputation after a
series of incidents.
UBS and Natixis upgraded their recommendations on the stock,
which had fallen 16 percent and suffered a raft of downgrades
since its Costa Concordia ship capsized in 2012.
"We like the business of Carnival and see potential upside
from a brand recovery," Atif Latif, director of trading at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
Defence company BAE Systems fell 4.8 percent after
saying the United Arab Emirates had quit talks to buy
Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which analysts at JP Morgan
describe as a major blow.
Carnival was the top riser on the FTSE, which was up 9.90
points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,594.60 points on the day and up 2.5
percent on the week, leaving it set to snap a six-week losing
streak and mark its best week since July.
The weekly gain comes after the Fed began to slow its open
ended asset purchase programme but committed to low interest
rates for longer.
Volume on the FTSE jumped after the expiry of December
options at around 1015 GMT, when 760,160 options to sell the
index at 6,600, equal to 2.5 percent of the total open interest
in puts, expired, according to Liffe data.
"There were a lot of puts that expired and that means
investors are not hedged for any fall," Andy Ash, head of sales
at Monument Securities, said.
"That tends to be a dangerous sign. It means when you do get
a fall they will get more panicked."
Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading Central, said
prospects for the index were not good unless it could break
through the previous top of 6,819.85.
"The upward potential should be limited by the resistance
area 6,621/6,668," he said.
"As long as this area is not penetrated, the FTSE 100 index
is likely to resume its downtrend towards 6,422 and 6,316."