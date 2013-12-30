* FTSE 100 falls 0.1 pct to end 6-day winning run

* Supermarkets fall on concerns over losing mkt share

* Traders remain bullish over prospects for 2014

* FTSE up around 14 pct this year

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 30 Britain's top share index slipped on Monday to end a six-day winning run, with major supermarket groups such as Sainsbury hit by concerns about losing market share to German rivals.

Yet in spite of the pullback, the benchmark FTSE 100 index has gained around 14 percent this year and traders and investors say it could hit record highs in the first half of 2014.

The index was down 0.1 percent, or 7.31 points, at 6,743.56 points in mid-session trading.

Sainsbury fell 2.3 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, while rivals WM Morrison and Tesco also fell around 1 percent, albeit in relatively thin trading volumes due to the Christmas holiday period.

Peter Botham, chief investment officer at Brown Shipley, said the fall in the supermarkets' share prices reflected concerns that those companies were losing market share to German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl.

"It's probably a continuation of the story that the discount retailers are taking away money and profits from them," said Botham.

A survey by Kantar Worldpanel this month showed that more than half of British households had shopped at Aldi or Lidl over the last 12 weeks.

However, Cavendish Asset Management fund manager Paul Mumford expected the broader UK retail sector, including clothing and electronics goods retailers, would perform well next year as the British economic recovery slowly strengthens.

Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black, said the stronger economic backdrop would lift the FTSE next year to a record high of 7,000 points.

"I expect the FTSE to hit 7,000 between the first and the second quarter of next year," he said.