* FTSE 100 falls 0.1 pct to end 6-day winning run
* Supermarkets fall on concerns over losing mkt share
* Traders remain bullish over prospects for 2014
* FTSE up around 14 pct this year
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 30 Britain's top share index slipped
on Monday to end a six-day winning run, with major supermarket
groups such as Sainsbury hit by concerns about losing
market share to German rivals.
Yet in spite of the pullback, the benchmark FTSE 100 index
has gained around 14 percent this year and traders and
investors say it could hit record highs in the first half of
2014.
The index was down 0.1 percent, or 7.31 points, at 6,743.56
points in mid-session trading.
Sainsbury fell 2.3 percent, making it the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, while rivals WM Morrison
and Tesco also fell around 1 percent, albeit in
relatively thin trading volumes due to the Christmas holiday
period.
Peter Botham, chief investment officer at Brown Shipley,
said the fall in the supermarkets' share prices reflected
concerns that those companies were losing market share to German
discount grocers Aldi and Lidl.
"It's probably a continuation of the story that the discount
retailers are taking away money and profits from them," said
Botham.
A survey by Kantar Worldpanel this month showed that more
than half of British households had shopped at Aldi or Lidl over
the last 12 weeks.
However, Cavendish Asset Management fund manager Paul
Mumford expected the broader UK retail sector, including
clothing and electronics goods retailers, would perform well
next year as the British economic recovery slowly strengthens.
Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black, said
the stronger economic backdrop would lift the FTSE next year to
a record high of 7,000 points.
"I expect the FTSE to hit 7,000 between the first and the
second quarter of next year," he said.