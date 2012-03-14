LONDON, March 14 Britian's blue-chip share index rose to an eight-month high on Wednesday, with a break through key technical resistance adding to momentum from a more upbeat outlook on the health of the global economy and solid corporate earnings.

By 0804 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 18.62 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,974.54 points. It earlier rose as far as 5,980.18 - its highest intra-day level since July 2011.

Tullow Oil and Legal & General were among the top risers after reporting strong results. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)