LONDON April 30 Britain's top shares ticked higher in early trade on Monday, the final trading session for April, with strength in pharmaceutical stocks underpinning an otherwise quiet finish to the month as the sector rallied following results last week.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 4.14 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,781.25, having closed 0.5 percent higher on Friday, extending its recovery into a fifth straight-session after posting a sharp percent drop last Monday.

The UK blue chip index looks set to end April only modestly above the 5,768 level at which it started the month after a volatile performance.

AstraZeneca led the drug sector higher, up 0.6 percent, as both JPMorgan Cazenove and Jefferies International upgraded their ratings for the firm which suffered big falls last Thursday after accompanying first-quarter results with the shock departure of its chief executive.

Aberdeen Asset Management was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 2.6 percent, after the fund manager saw its underlying pre-tax profit rise 14 percent in its first half year after a recovery in client risk appetite boosted assets under management and the funds house improved its fee margins. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)