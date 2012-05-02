LONDON May 2 Britain's leading share index ticked higher in early deals on Wednesday, consolidating after strong gains in the previous session when better than expected U.S. manufacturing data eased worries about the outlook for the global economy.

Another big batch of blue-chip earnings provided much of the early direction, with clothing retailer Next the top performer, up 2.2 percent after a resilient trading update, and satellite broadcaster BSkyB ahead 2.1 percent after posting record third-quarter profits.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 2.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,815.09, having jumped 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday to end above the 5,800 level for the first time since April 3.

Ex-dividend factors knocked 3.43 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Admiral Group, ARM Holdings, Barclays, Croda International, ITV, Kingfisher, Weir Group, and Xstrata all trading without their dividend entitlements. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)