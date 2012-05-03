LONDON May 3 Britain's top share index pushed higher in early deals on Thursday, recovering some of the previous session's falls as investors positioned themselves ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank and Friday's key U.S. jobs report.

U.S. blue chips closed easier but off session lows overnight as weak data in the U.S. and Europe on Wednesday revived hopes for more stimulus moves to boost a flagging global economy.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 32.49 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,790.60 having closed 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday.

Another flood of blue chip earnings provided the main direction early on, with medical products firm Smith & Nephew the top riser, and packaging firm Rexam the biggest faller, as investors gave opposite assessments to the two firm's latest results. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)