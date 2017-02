LONDON May 10 Britain's benchmark share index edged higher in early morning trade on Thursday, led by heavyweight energy shares including Royal Dutch Shell

The FTSE 100 was up 15.31 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,545.36 points by 0701 GMT, recovering slightly after ending down 0.4 percent on Wednesday, at its lowest level so far this year. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)