* FTSE 100 slightly higher, recovering from 0.4 pct fall on Wednesday

* Mining stocks lead rebound, Polymetal up 11 percent

* Reckitt falls around 4 percent after top shareholder sells out

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 10 A rebound in beaten-down mining stocks cushioned losses on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index in morning trade on Thursday, although traders said the recovery may be short-lived due to worries over Europe and the global economy.

The FTSE 100 initially rose by around 0.3 percent before falling back. The index was down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,519.05 points by 0810 GMT. The FTSE had closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday, when it ended at its lowest level so far this year.

Heavyweight mining stocks, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to fears of a slowing global economy which would hit consumer demand, gave the index some support.

Polymetal International rose by around 11 percent, Kazakhmys gained 3.2 percent while ENRC and Vedanta both rose by more than 2 percent.

ENRC was boosted by a rise in its copper production, although it warned that revenues would be hurt by a decline in commodities prices, while the sector was also boosted after steelmaker ArcelorMittal forecast higher profits.

However, Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said he remained underweight on mining stocks, since data highlighting the risk of a slowdown in the Chinese economy showed that the sector remained vulnerable to a future sell-off.

"As long as there's pressure on metal prices and concerns from China, I'm underweight on the sector," said Smith, whose firm manages around 2 billion pounds worth of assets.

Smith said he was overweight on defensive, utility stocks such as National Grid or Scottish & Southern given the uncertain market climate.

"We're still in a negative, 'risk-off' frame of mind," he added.

RECKITT FALLS

Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling around 4 percent after the company's main shareholder cut its stake in the group.

However, trading volumes in the market were thin, with many remaining on the sidelines given the uncertainty over Greece's place in the euro zone and over the Spanish banking system.

Trading volumes in the FTSE 100 were at just 11 percent of their average 90-day volumes.

Traders were also holding off entering the fray ahead of the Bank of England's meeting later on Thursday, with the central bank expected to resist calls for more quantitative easing.

"It wouldn't surprise me if people sell into this rise," said Adrian Redmond, senior trader at JN Financial. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)