LONDON May 18 Britain's top share index punged through support levels on Friday as the dire situation in the euro zone kept the bears in control on the market, Spanish banks were downgraded en masse by Moody's overnight, and Fitch cut its debt rating for Greece.

London's blue chip index was down 49.53 points, or 0.9 percent at 5,288.85, by 0703 GMT, having closed below 5,400 for the first time this year on Thursday, and set to record its third-straight week of losses as turmoil in the euro zone dominated the market backdrop.

"I've been heavily short of the market for the past two weeks and can not see any light at the end of the tunnel," a London-based trader said.

"There's still belief that central banks and policy-makers will step in to support stricken euro zone countries as the consequences of a break-up are to ugly to bear thinking about, but the uncertainty is what is killing the market," he said.

Banks, which have massive exposure to the euro zone crisis, fell again, down 1.3 percent and are 16 percent lower over the last three months. (Written by David Brett)