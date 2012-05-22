* Miners boosted by China economic stimulus hopes, rise in copper price

* Carnival best FTSE 100 stock, supported by broker upgrade to price target

* Hopes over EU meeting this week bring back stock-pickers

* Some traders say rally may be short-lived

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 22 Britain's benchmark share index extended its tentative recovery on Tuesday, as mining stocks rose on a rise in the price of copper and on hopes of new moves in China to boost its economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which suffered a 5-day losing streak last week due to fears over the euro zone debt crisis, was up 55.57 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,360.05 points by 0800 GMT.

Miners such as Antofagasta, Fresnillo and Rio Tinto all featured on the FTSE's leaderboard, after a state-backed newspaper said China would fast track approvals for infrastructure investment.

The mining sector was up 2.3 percent, and commodities companies were further buoyed by a rise in the price of copper, with three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touching a week-high of $7,816 a tonne.

Hopes that a meeting of European Union leaders this week might lead to new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, which has worsened in recent weeks on fears over Spain's banks and a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, also tempted investors to buy up battered stocks.

"The market has had enough down days, and now some of the value-pickers have come out," said Hartmann Capital equities and derivatives sales trader Basil Petrides.

Petrides said he had bought shares in Royal Bank of Scotland , Lloyds and Barclays on Monday, following sharp falls in their share prices last week.

Lloyds and RBS both rose by more than 3 percent, while rival bank Barclays was up 1.8 percent.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we get a good move upwards today. People are beginning to dip their toes back in," he said.

Cruise line company Carnival was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock, rising by around 4 percent after broker Exane BNP Paribas increased its price target on the stock to 2,500 pence from 2,350 pence.

However, the FTSE 100 index failed to breach the 5,400 point mark - a level seen as key to propelling further gains - and other traders cautioned against the market's tentative recovery, given ongoing uncertainty over the fate of the euro zone. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)