LONDON May 29 Britain's main equity index rose in early deals on Tuesday, tracking late gains in Asia, with traders citing talk China was set to take fresh measures to support its economy.

Mining and industrial metals stocks led gainers as they rose 2.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, on expectations any new economic stimulus in China, the world's largest consumer of metals, would boost demand .

Speculation about fresh stimulus measures came as China's official Shanghai Securities News reported the country's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending toward the end of this month as Beijing started to fast track its approval of infrastructure investments.

The FTSE 100 was up 42.71 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,400.56 points by 0706 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)