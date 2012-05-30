LONDON May 30 British equity markets fell on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak and heading for their worst monthly showing since last summer on concerns about the euro zone crisis and dampened expectations of growth-boosting measures from China.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 50.10 points, or 0.9 percent, by 0702 GMT, at 5,341.69, reversing the previous session's gains.

Companies going ex-dividend including National Grid and Marks & Spencer, contributed around 5 points to the fall. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Simon Jessop)