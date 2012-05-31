LONDON May 31 Britain's top share index bounced back in early trade on Thursday, recovering after a sharp fall in the previous session that took it below the 5,300 level, with Wednesday's big fallers - banks, miners, and energy stocks - leading the rally.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 36.56 points, or 0.7 percent at 5,333.90, regaining that psychologically-important 5,300 level.

The UK blue chip index closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday, snapping a four-session rally, and it remains on course for a monthly drop of over 7 percent in May, its worst performance since August 2011.

Mid cap IT services group Logica was the market's stand-out gainer, surging 64 percent after agreeing to a 105 pence a share cash offer from CGI Group Holdings.

Admiral Group was a big blue chip faller, down 1.3 percent after Britain's Office of Fair Trading said it has provisionally decided to refer the private motor insurance market to the Competition Commission.

